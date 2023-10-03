[Editor’s Note: In the video above you can see previous FOX 8 coverage of the North Pole Adventure.]

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) – All aboard! It’s time to climb aboard The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad for a magical trip to the North Pole.

Tickets for the highly anticipated North Pole Adventure go on sale to the general public Thursday, October 4 at 9 a.m.

“This incredible event sells out every single year, so mark your calendars and set your alarms! It’s time to secure your spot for a truly unforgettable experience,” said organizers in a press release.

The 90-minute adventure is a 26-mile round-trip designed for kids of all ages.

“This is more than just a train ride – it’s an immersive experience that will create cherished memories for children and adults of all ages. Watch in awe as the winter wonderland unfolds before your eyes, and feel the warmth of Christmas spirit fill the air,” reads the event’s website.

The journey to the North Pole begins November 8 and runs through December 21.

The adventure departs twice daily (except Nov. 22 and 23) from the Akron Northside Depot. Departure times are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets range from $45 – $92 (excluding fees).

Click here to find more details and seating options.