North Pole Adventure opens with new characters

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s (CVSR) North Pole Adventure opens this weekend for its 28th year.

The ride includes hot cocoa and cookies, Christmas carols and time with Santa’s elves to write their letters to Santa on the way to the North Pole.

New characters this year include the North Pole Postmaster, who guests can see hand-deliver their letter at the North Pole Post Office and The Conductor.

Of course, guests can also expect a visit with Santa.

Masks are required for everyone two years and older on the train, boarding stations and depots as CVSR falls under the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) mask mandate.

Masks must be worn except while actively eating and drinking.

CVSR requires requiring those 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of their ride for the North Pole Adventure.



Those who cannot provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or negative for COVID-19 will not be allowed on the train. All staff and volunteers will also be required to be vaccinated or have a negative test.

You can see CVSR’s full guidelines here.

North Pole Adventure runs through December 19.

Tickets are still available for select dates. You can get them here.