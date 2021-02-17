North Olmsted residents divided over deer culling program, some consider it unsafe

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — A homeowner in North Olmsted says she was alarmed when she saw three men with guns in a wooded area behind her home on Canterbury Road.

When she called North Olmsted Police, they told her the men were officers taking part in the city’s deer culling program on city-owned land off of Root Road. That’s when Lori Casciani confronted the officers and told them that they had strayed onto her property and that she would never give them permission to kill deer on her land.

“I love animals and I don’t agree with them shooting deer at all, I think God put us all on this earth for the same reason and we need to cohabitate and we’re the ones destroying their home,” she said.

Casciani says she told the officers that she felt the city’s campaign to thin the herd was endangering families living nearby.

“What if a bullet ricocheted off a tree and goes in someone’s house, the other dangerous factor is there’s kids that go back there and play all the time,” she said.

When asked why residents had not been notified about this most recent deer culling operation, the officers indicated that warning signs had been posted around the wooded area. Residents living along Root Road say police generally post the signs and ask them for permission to come onto their property.

Some of those homeowners support the city’s effort to thin the herd. They point to the rising number of collisions between cars and deer.

“I hit a deer myself and I know how dangerous it can be, people can be killed, so it’s a serious problem and I’m very grateful that North Olmsted is taking the initiative and doing something about that,” said Becky Smith.

Supporters of the culling program believe overpopulation is bad for the overall health of the herd.

“They’re looking rather skinny, there’s not enough food for them, they’re procreating like crazy,” said Smith.

But Lori Casciani says she believes the city is obligated to notify every resident living around the wooded area before every culling operation.

“So that we can be proactive in keeping people out of the woods,” she said.

Casciani says North Olmsted Mayor Kevin Kennedy has agreed to review her complaint about the culling program.