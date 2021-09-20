Woman suspected in home invasion killed in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – The North Olmsted Police Department is investigating a home invasion and shooting.

On Sunday, officers responded to a home on Mastick Rd. just before 11 p.m.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman forced her way into the home and fought with a 72-year-old man who lived in the home.

That’s when police say the 69-year-old spouse opened fire and hit the suspect in the chest.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The homeowners say they don’t know the suspect.

None of the people involved have been identified.