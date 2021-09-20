Woman suspected in home invasion killed in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – The North Olmsted Police Department is investigating a home invasion and shooting.
On Sunday, officers responded to a home on Mastick Rd. just before 11 p.m.
According to police, a 21-year-old woman forced her way into the home and fought with a 72-year-old man who lived in the home.
That’s when police say the 69-year-old spouse opened fire and hit the suspect in the chest.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The homeowners say they don’t know the suspect.
None of the people involved have been identified.