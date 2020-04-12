North Olmsted police investigating ‘cownapping’ after concrete cow stolen from Chick-fil-A

This is not the actual cow stolen. Photo courtesy of North Olmsted Police Facebook page

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — North Olmsted police are investigating a “cownapping” and could use the public’s help solving it.

According to the department, someone stole a 600 pound concrete cow that overlooks the Chick-fil-A drive-through on Friday night.

“Either [it] left for greener pastures or was stolen. We are leaning toward stolen,” said police.

The cow is black and white and similar to the one pictured above.

Police ask if anyone sees it wandering around or in a friend’s Snapchat post, to give the department a call.