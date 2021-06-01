North Olmsted police help rescue baby deer, reunite fawn with mom

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — Usually, police will tell you if you see a baby deer leave it alone.

But, what officers encountered on Monday had them jumping into action to save the fawn.

North Olmsted police said the owner of Sittoo’s Restaurant called them to report a baby deer was stuck in a sewer grate behind the business. The animal could not free itself.

Officers, along with the service department, worked together to save the animal.

Police said mom stood nearby to watch the rescue, and the two were soon reunited.

