North Olmsted police have important reminder for residents after 6 vehicles stolen

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — North Olmsted police say six vehicles were stolen in the city Friday.

They were taken on the west side of the city — north and south of Lorain Road — in the early morning hours. The first call came in at around 3 a.m.

According to police, all of the cars were left unlocked with the keys in them.

North Olmsted police remind residents to lock their cars, do not leave keys/fobs inside their vehicles, and remove all valuables.

Several other unlocked cars were rummaged through and items were taken.

Anyone who may have information on these crimes is asked to please contact police. Those who may have surveillance video of possible suspects should also call police at 440-777-3535.

