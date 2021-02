NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — North Olmsted police are investigating a bank robbery.

According to the department, a man allegedly robbed Key Bank, located at 28380 Great Northern Shopping Center, around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect claimed to have a weapon. An undisclosed amount of money was taken. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the North Olmsted Police Department at 440-777-3535.