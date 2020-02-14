North Olmsted officer struck by shoplifter, getaway driver; suspects on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — North Olmsted police are searching for a shoplifter and her getaway driver who they say struck one of their officers Thursday night.

The incident occurred at Great Northern Mall.

Store surveillance cameras captured an image of the alleged shoplifter, which was shared on North Olmsted police's Facebook page.

Police are looking for the woman as well as a Kia Sportage that may have stolen dealer license plate no. 003ADK.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the shoplifter or vehicle should contact North Olmsted police at (440)777-1234.

Courtesy: North Olmsted Police Dept. via Facebook

