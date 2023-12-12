NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — A local high school principal is on paid leave after “allegations were reported to the district,” according to a letter sent out to parents Tuesday.

North Olmsted City Schools did not say what kind of allegations led to an ongoing investigation of principal Daniel Flood, who was named to the position in the spring.

FOX 8 reached out to North Olmsted police, who said they were not investigating the allegations.

Assistant principal James Koontz has stepped into Flood’s role in the interim, the district said.

Read the letter sent out to families in full below:

Dear North Olmsted High School Families, It has come to the District’s attention that there have been questions and speculation in the community with regard to the absence of Principal Daniel Flood. Mr. Flood has been placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation of allegations reported to the District. It is critical that the investigative process is carried out and therefore we cannot comment on the pending investigation or speculate as to the outcome. But, we take all allegations of misconduct seriously. In the meantime, Assistant Principal James Koontz will serve as the interim building principal. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate through this process. Rest assured that we will keep you informed of any significant developments, to the extent permitted by law, and while respecting the privacy of all parties involved. Respectfully, David Brand, Superintendent

The district did not say when they would announce their findings with the public.