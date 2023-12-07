NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — North Olmsted City Council members on Tuesday, Dec. 5, voted to ban cannabis facilities from operating within city limits.

That means no cannabis dispensaries, processors or cultivators can be established in the city, and existing businesses in the city can’t expand to sell cannabis.

Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones signed the legislation on Thursday, the day recreational marijuana became legal in Ohio under Issue 2, a citizen-initiated statute to create and regulate a non-medical cannabis industry in Ohio. Voters approved the measure by an about 14% margin in the Nov. 7 election.

Read the full ordinance below:

The city’s new ordinance took effect immediately. Violations will be a first-degree misdemeanor.

Issue 2 lets local governments decide whether to ban establishment of new cannabis operators within their borders but it doesn’t allow them to oust existing operators.

There are currently no cannabis operators in the city, according to the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program. But there are more than 100 dispensaries across Ohio, including 33 in Northeast Ohio.