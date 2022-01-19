North Coast Harbor Ice Fest rescheduled for Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – After the season’s first major snowstorm pushed it back, the Ice Fest in North Coast Harbor has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20.

The event, hosted by the City of Cleveland and Downtown Cleveland Alliance, features more than 30 ice creations in the harbor, hourly ice carving demonstrations and live entertainment.

During the event, Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar will be serving winter cocktails.

Attendees will also have the chance to win NBA Crossover tickets and other prizes.

The Ice Fest kicks off at 2 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

