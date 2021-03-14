North Canton police investigating threat made on social media against high school

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — North Canton police are investigating a threat made against Hoover High School on social media.

According to a press release, the department received a tip shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday that someone made a comment on an Instagram post indicating they were going to shoot up the school.

Officers worked on the tip into the early hours of the morning, and the matter remains under investigation.

School administration has been made aware of the threat and is taking appropriate safety measures.