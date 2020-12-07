North Canton men find class ring 53 years later

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– North Canton native John Schick has a clear memory of the day he lost his 1967 Hoover High School class ring.

“I was washing a car in the backyard of my parents’ house and when I got done, I realized it wasn’t on my hand.” He got it back from an ex-girlfriend a week before. “I was a spoiled only child. My mom bought me the ring. It didn’t mean all that much at the time.”

Seventeen-year-old Schick tried to look for it, but it seemed the gold and black ring was gone, and he got on with growing up.

“I was in the National Guard, I went through basic training, you know, came home,. My wife and I got married, 1974.”

After moving away, he eventually came back to his childhood street, moving two doors down from this parents’ house.

Over time, the proximity and eventually a social media post from a stranger reignited Schick’s curiosity in the long-lost ring.

“I had posted some items that I found online, and John evidently saw the information and contacted me via Facebook,” said Scott Brown, whose hobby is metal detecting.

As fate would have it, Brown is also an alumna of Hoover High, graduating four years after Schick.

With permission, the two men spent a November morning combing the backyard for an hour and a half.

“After a while, I kinda got discouraged and I kinda quit,” Schick said.

It wasn’t long before Brown started to feel the same.

“I, too, was about ready to give and headed closer towards the house. And dragged my metal detector along with me and it went off.”

He went to Schick, gave him a high-five and presented the find.

Two inches down, Brown had neatly dug the ring out of its nestled layers of time to find it unchanged except for a small bend.

“Gold doesn’t tarnish so when you dig gold out of the ground it looks like the day it went in.”

But over 53 years, Schick’s perspective on the ring had changed.

“I cried. I truly did.” Memories tied to the ring flooded back. “I thought about like my senior year and all the friends that I ran with.”

It’s discovery now binding these two men together.

“I just feel happy to do it,” Brown said.

“It’s amazing. I was astounded. I’m so thankful,” Schick said.

Schick said after he gets the bend fixed, he plans to wear the ring regularly. He said he has a lot of pride in the ring and hopes it will be passed down through generations.

