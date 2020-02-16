North Canton City Schools reveals contents found inside purse lost by student in 1957

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**Watch our previous report in the video above**

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Thanks to the investigative work of many social media users, North Canton City Schools was able to get in touch with the family of a woman who lost her purse in 1957.

Last spring a custodian at North Canton Middle School, which used to be Hoover High School, found a purse wedged behind a locker. Inside was 26 cents, some family photos and membership cards with the name Patti Rumfola.

The district went on to learn through their research that Rumfola was a student there and had graduated in 1961. They also learned she had passed away when she was 71-years-old.

Then, on Thursday, the school district shared another exciting update — they were able to track down her family.

"Patti’s five children were together for a family gathering in the fall where they opened the purse to have a glimpse into their mother’s life as a teenager at Hoover High School. Since that time, we have received permission from the family to share photos of the contents," the district wrote on Facebook.

Rumfola's purse contained multiple items from the 50s and 60s, including nine coins. The district says each of her five children kept one of the wheat pennies as a token of remembrance of their mom.

Here's a look inside Rumfola's purse:

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Courtesy: North Canton City Schools via Facebook

Continuing coverage, here.