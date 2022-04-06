(WJW) – U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating a multi-state norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters that were shipped from Canada.

Investigators confirmed that potentially contaminated raw oysters harvested in Baynes Sound, British Columbia were distributed to restaurants and retailers in at least 13 states.

Those states include California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

While there haven’t been any reports in Ohio so far, the FDA warns that the oysters may have been distributed to other states.

People infected with norovirus may experience vomiting, nausea, diarrhea and stomach pain. Other symptoms to look out for include fever, headaches and body aches.

The FDA says the virus is very contagious and symptoms typically develop within 12 to 48 hours after being exposed. People usually get better within one to three days.

You can become infected with norovirus by:

Having direct contact with an infected person

Consuming contaminated food or water

Touching contaminated surfaces and putting your unwashed hands in your mouth

The FDA and states involved took part in a trace forward investigation, determining where the oysters were distributed and making sure they get taken out of the food supply.

Restaurants and retailers should dispose of all potentially affected raw oysters, the FDA says.