LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a chance to see one final stand-up performance by Norm Macdonald.

Netflix says it will be running a special featuring the stand-up comic who died last September.

The streaming service says MacDonald wanted to do a final show as his health was failing — but there were no venues available because of the pandemic.

So, he recorded it alone in his living room — in one take, no less.

“Norm MacDonald: Nothing Special” launches May 30.