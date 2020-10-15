Nordonia Hills schools switching back to hybrid plan due to COVID-19 concerns

NORDONIA, Ohio (WJW) — Some school districts here in Ohio are reevaluating how they conduct classes after a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that 29 counties were moved to the red level on the state’s advisory map for COVID-19 exposure.

Nordonia Hills City Schools shared on Facebook that since Summit County was on that list, they will now go back to their hybrid plan starting next week.

The Nordonia group will attend school on Monday and Wednesday and the knights group will attend school on Tuesday and Thursday.

Friday will be a remote learning day for all students so teachers can prepare.

“We know that switching between two and five days a week is disruptive to families and the education process. For that reason, I am working with Summit County Public Health to develop a guide to help us make our decisions based on more localized data rather than the county as a whole. I expect to complete this work and make a recommendation to the Board of Education soon,” said Superintendent Dr. Joe Clark.

