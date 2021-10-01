SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A local school district is warning teachers and staff to be on alert after online threats were made over the mask mandate.

According to Nordonia Hills City School District superintendent Joe Clark, the district was made aware of threats made online by a former student against teachers and school board members who want masks in

school.

“There was no school district mentioned or school mentioned, but he called on people to start a war with educators that were requiring masks and he called on others to prepare,” said Clark.

Clark said he immediately reported the threats to the FBI and Walton Hills police, where the user is reportedly from.

“I thought of the January insurgence at the Capitol, that is what I thought of. People didn’t think that kind of thing could happen and it was just social media posts. Then we saw a horrible, violent day. Whether or not there is a specific school or district named, I didn’t want to be that guy who knew about the post but didn’t report it,” said Clark.

The FBI confirmed they were aware of comments made on social media Friday.

“While the FBI does not typically confirm or deny the existence of investigative activity, the Cleveland Field Office does confirm cooperation with local law enforcement and at this time no further investigative efforts are warranted. The FBI adheres to the U.S. Constitution which protects an individual’s right to free speech. The FBI also has a duty to protect communities from individuals who may choose to engage in unlawful conduct not protected by the First Amendment and will continue to do so,” said the Cleveland FBI in a statement.

Meanwhile, Clark is reminding teachers to review the district’s safety plans.

“I think that’s crossed the line. I think it’s something we need to report. It’s still a country where we can have civil discourse. However, this is not civil discourse. This is disturbing, to be honest with you,” said Clark.