CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s official! Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will soon welcome nonstop flight service to Dublin, Ireland.

Aer Lingus will offer four weekly nonstop flights with connections to over 20 other destinations in Europe.

“We are delighted to reestablish our global connections with nonstop air service from Cleveland

to Europe,” said Mayor Justin M. Bibb.

According to a spokesperson for Hopkins, no direct flights to Europe are currently available for Hopkins travelers.

WOW Air and Icelandair flew direct from Cleveland to Iceland in 2018 but canceled service shortly after routes did not achieve the profit targets set.

“We are truly excited for the opportunity to have nonstop service for travelers to connect to Ireland and the many other European destinations. Our team has worked for years to bring this route to Cleveland for our community,” said Interim Airport Director, Dennis Kramer.

The new air service to Dublin is expected to take off May 19, 2023. The Airbus 321neo aircraft seats 16 passengers in business class and 168 in economy.

“Aer Lingus’ service will bring an estimated $85 million economic impact over the first three years, providing Northeastern Ohioans greater ease of business and leisure travel to 183 destinations,” said JobsOhio president and CEO J.P. Nauseef.

You can look for flights now right here.