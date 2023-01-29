AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A nonprofit organization is helping high schoolers in Northeast Ohio find the perfect prom dress free of charge.

It’s part of Altrusa International of Akron’s annual Princess Night Project.

Local organizers say they have provided more than 2,100 girls with free dresses for prom night since 2001.

This year’s event will be Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kohl Family YMCA, located at 477 East Market St. in Akron.

There will be over 1,500 gowns to choose from in varying sizes. Volunteers will be available to help prom-goers find the perfect dress and seamstresses will be around to make minor alterations.

The event is also giving away shoes, jewelry and purses.

Organizers say there is no pre-registration needed.

“Altrusa asks only for the name of the girl’s school and how she heard about Princess Night Project,” organizers said in a press release.

Looking to help out? The organization is now accepting donations of new or gently used dresses, shoes and accessories.

Anyone looking to donate can call Linda at 330-338-3378 or Shelley at 330-309-6399 for drop-off information. Donations can also be dropped off the day before the giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more here.