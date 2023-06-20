CLEVELAND (WJW) – Creating a more vibrant city is at the heart of a program aimed at increasing street performers across Cleveland.

Back for a second year, Downtown Cleveland, Inc., formerly known as the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, announced its Downtown Busker Program is back.

Entertainers are encouraged to perform at 20 pre-selected, highly visible locations marked with blue logos on the sidewalk in the Gateway District, Warehouse District and Playhouse Square areas.

“Being the birthplace of rock and roll, you know, it just makes so much sense to really emphasize both musicians and just talent and artists all across the city,” said Ian Meadows, a social media manager at Downtown Cleveland, Inc.

“Part of this busker program is really to elevate all types of street performances, whether it’s musicians, magicians, visual arts, anything like that, just sort of activating the sidewalks and streets, making it a fun, a memorable place for people to enjoy,” Meadows added.

Some musicians said the program will help put a spotlight on up and coming performers in need of additional support. Kevin Collins, a keyboardist, said he performs to spread a positive note across the city.

“Just to see the smile on an elderly woman’s face is enough to make me feel good,” Collins said. “I don’t mean to cry and get emotional, but music is my life.”

Artists of all skill levels are encouraged to get involved. Spots can be reserved, or performers can simply show up at one of the designated locations available.