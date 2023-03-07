*Video attached: Banana Boat recall

(WJW) – A worldwide recall has been issued by Pharmedica USA LLC for certain eyedrops due to non-sterility.

According to the FDA, Pharmedica USA LLC voluntarily recalled two lots of Purely Soothing 15% MSM eyedrops. If these eyedrops are used, they can cause eye infections that could result in blindness, according to the FDA.

The Purely Soothing 15% MSM eyedrops were distributed around the world by Purely Soothing LLC through online e-commerce, including Amazon, and trade shows, according to the recall. The eye drops (LOT#: 2203PS01, 1 oz, UPC 7 31034 91379 9; and LOT#: 1808051, ½ oz, UPC 7 31034 91382 9) have eye dropper caps and white lids.

Pharmedica USA LLC advises customers to immediately stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase.

The company, based in Phoenix, Arizona, has not received any reports of adverse events or illness related to this recalled product to date, according to the FDA.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Pharmedica USA LLC at +1(623) 698 – 1752 or send an email to osm@pharmedicausa.com.

If you have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product, the FDA advises you to contact your healthcare provider.

You can also report adverse reactions or quality problems to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program by calling 1- 800-332-1088

This recall comes after a string of recent eyedrop warnings.

Apotex Corp. issued a recall on March 2 for select lots of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15% due to broken caps that could impact sterility, according to the FDA.

A recall was also issued for Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Eye Ointment and was later expanded to include EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears over concerns of potential bacterial contamination that could result in blindness or death.