Non-paying customers accused of kidnapping, assaulting waitress: police

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WJW) — Police in New Jersey are looking into a shocking crime: They say a group of men and women are accused of kidnapping and assaulting a waitress.

Police posted the details on Facebook including photos of the suspects. They say on Saturday at about 11:15 p.m., a group of people had just finished eating at a restaurant called Nifty Fifties in Washington Township.

After dining, police said they tried to leave the restaurant without paying. When a waitress tried to stop them, she was taken into the vehicle and the suspects took off with her, according to the Facebook post.

Police said the woman was assaulted and then left on the side of a highway.

Suspects accused of kidnapping, assaulting waitress (courtesy: Washington Township PD Facebook page)

Suspects accused of kidnapping, assaulting waitress (courtesy: Washington Township PD Facebook page)

Police shared photos of the suspects and the vehicle, hoping someone may recognize them. Anyone who does is asked to call the Washington Township Police Department at 856-589-0330, ext. 1160 to speak with Det. M. Longfellow.