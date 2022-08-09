(WJW) – Do you have a favorite teacher? Here’s your chance to help treat them, and all of their colleagues, to lunch.

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced they will honor teachers heading into a new school year with more than $1 million in free Chipotle.

Here’s how it works:

Chipotle fans can nominate their favorite teacher by tagging them and leaving a comment that describes their impact on Chipotle’s social media pages.

The deadline is August 12, 2022.

Then starting the week of August 15, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 teachers. Those teachers, and all teachers at their school, will then receive a free chipotle entrée.

“Teachers Cultivate a Better World by shaping the next generation,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “As a longtime supporter of education, we are encouraging our fans to join us in recognizing teachers and their impact on America’s youth.”

Here are links to Chipotle’s social media pages: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.