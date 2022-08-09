(WJW) – Do you have a favorite teacher? Here’s your chance to help treat them, and all of their colleagues, to lunch.
Chipotle Mexican Grill announced they will honor teachers heading into a new school year with more than $1 million in free Chipotle.
Here’s how it works:
- Chipotle fans can nominate their favorite teacher by tagging them and leaving a comment that describes their impact on Chipotle’s social media pages.
- The deadline is August 12, 2022.
- Then starting the week of August 15, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 teachers. Those teachers, and all teachers at their school, will then receive a free chipotle entrée.
“Teachers Cultivate a Better World by shaping the next generation,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “As a longtime supporter of education, we are encouraging our fans to join us in recognizing teachers and their impact on America’s youth.”
Here are links to Chipotle’s social media pages: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.