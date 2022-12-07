(WJW) – Do you get irritated by your noisy neighbors? The noise can even be detrimental to your heart health, a new study suggests.

The study was conducted by researchers at the National Research Council of Canada, who recorded “impact sounds” like objects dropping on the floor or people walking and, using playback techniques and virtual reality, presented them to participants.

According to researcher Markus Mueller-Trapet, the study suggests that being exposed to these annoying sounds over a long period of time can lead to cardiovascular problems and sleep disturbances.

Mueller-Trapet says “impact sounds” are impulsive, short and distinct, making them more annoying than continuous sounds like music or general conversations.

The research is ongoing and you can even participate. Researchers created a survey where you can rate sounds based on how annoying you would find them in your everyday life. That survey runs through March.