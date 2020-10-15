NOAA releases weather outlook, predicts wetter winter for Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its winter weather outlook on Thursday.

The forecast for December through February makes special mention of the ongoing La Nina’s impact on conditions.

“With La Nina well established and expected to persist through the upcoming 2020 winter season, we anticipate the typical, cooler, wetter North, and warmer, drier South, as the most likely outcome of winter weather that the U.S. will experience this year,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

Parts of Ohio could see warmer-than-normal temperatures, according to the maps from NOAA.

(Image courtesy: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

While the probability is uncertain on temperatures, the NOAA notes an increased likelihood that much of the state experiences a wet winter.

“Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely across the northern tier of the U.S., extending from the Pacific Northwest, across the Northern Plains, Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley, as well as Hawaii and northern Alaska,” NOAA said.

(Image courtesy: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

The FOX 8 weather team is finalizing its winter weather outlook and will break down what Northeast Ohio can expect soon.

