(WJW) – As winter comes to an end and spring approaches, the National Park Service warns that bears will be become more active this time of year.

While they can be a rare and exciting sight to see on the hiking trail, it’s important to remember that bears are wild animals and can be dangerous.

So, what should you do if you come face to face with one? First off, the National Park Service says to remain calm.

“If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down… even if you feel the friendship has run its course.,” the National Park Service said in a tweet.

Jokes aside, the National Park Service says the best way to avoid an encounter is to keep your distance and not to surprise the bear.

If the bear is already paying attention to you, experts stress to make sure it knows you’re human. Start talking in a low tone, stand your ground and wave your arms slowly.

If you’re with any small kids, make sure to pick them up right away.

According to the National Park Service, it’s important that you don’t make loud noises or run away. Rather, if the bear doesn’t move, walk away slowly by moving sideways so you can keep an eye on the bear while also paying attention to where you’re going.

If the bear starts to follow you, expert say stop moving and hold your ground. Try to leave the area or, if you can’t, wait until the bear does.

You should never approach a mother bear with her cubs. You also shouldn’t let bears get access to any food you’re carrying, which can cause problems for other park visitors in the future.

The National Park Service says bears in different parks can behave differently, so it’s important to check with your local park services.

They also recommend carrying bear pepper spray and hiking in groups, which can be more intimidating to the animal.

