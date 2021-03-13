‘No words can ease the loss’: Cuyahoga County sheriff remembers corrections officer shot, killed in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — An off-duty Cuyahoga County corrections officer was shot and killed in Parma Saturday morning, police confirmed.

Timoteo Cruz was working as a security guard at Rookies Sports Bar when shots rang out in the parking lot. One other man was shot and killed in the incident and two suspects are currently being held without bond.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland issued the following statement following Cruz’s passing:

It was with great sadness this morning that the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department received word of the untimely death of one of our own. Corrections Officer Timoteo C. Cruz was the victim of a homicide in the City of Parma in the early morning hours.

We would like to extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his family and those who were close to him. No words can ease the loss to those remaining.

While we will not have any comments on the incident, or the currently ongoing criminal investigation, it appears from information we have at this time that Officer Cruz was killed while actively protecting the lives of innocent people. There is no more honorable of a path than to have sacrificed in the service of others.

Officer Cruz has been an employee with the Sheriff’s Department since September of 2017 and has earned the trust and respect of those he worked with. Grief counseling and mental health services have already been initiated and been made available to corrections staff and the jail’s inmate population.

The Parma Police Department will be continuing the investigation into the incident and any requests for information regarding it should be referred to their offices. The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department will be providing all assistance possible as the investigation, apprehension and prosecution of those responsible continues.

There is currently no available information regarding funeral or memorial services. We would ask that the family be given the space and time to privately grieve and deal with this tragedy.