FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – The Fairview Park Police say a driver threatened to shoot another driver because he did not use a turn signal.

The road rage incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 30 near Lorain and Wooster Roads.

According to police, the 24-year-old Cleveland man admitted to threatening the other driver. And although no firearms were found in his vehicle, the man was arrested after police learned he had several outstanding warrants.

The man was also cited for driving under suspension and for not having a license plate.