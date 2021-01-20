‘No time to waste’: Joe Biden takes over POTUS Twitter account

(WJW) — President Joe Biden has officially taken over the @POTUS account on Twitter, making his first tweet after being sworn into office Wednesday.

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021

The tweet mirrors sentiments made during the new president’s inauguration speech, which called for unity and peace amid the turmoil the country is facing (as seen in the video above).

The president’s twitter handle is not the only one of his team’s to change. Take a look at the transitions below:

@PresElectBiden is now @POTUS

@Transition46 is now @WhiteHouse

@SenKamalaHarris is now @VP

@FLOTUSBiden is now @FLOTUS

@PressSecPsaki is now @PressSec

Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff can now be found at the @SecondGentleman account.

Many followers of the @POTUS account were purged in the Trump-to-Biden transition, giving people the choice to refollow or not. Tweets from previous users of the @POTUS account have reportedly been archived.

Former President Trump is still banned from the platform under his @realDonaldTrump handle.