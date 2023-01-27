**Editor’s note: Video attached shows previous coverage of the Dollar Tree murder.

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Police say evidence shows there was no connection, relationship or previous ties between the suspect and victim of the Dollar Tree murder that happened earlier this month in Upper Sandusky.

Bethel M. Bekele, 27, is charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Keris L. Riebel.

Upper Sandusky police were dispatched at around 4:30 p.m. on January 1 for a man waving a machete around inside the store and striking an employee, according to the press release from the department.

After an investigation, officials say Bekele entered the store with the machete, approached Riebel and allegedly struck her numerous times with the machete.

Officers say Riebel was dead when they arrived at the scene.

Police say Bekele left the store before they arrived, but was found a short time later in the 100 block of South Fifth Street and taken into custody.

According to a later press release from the Upper Sandusky Police Department, there has been no evidence showing Bekele was acting in cooperation with any other person or organization.

The release says the investigation shows Bekele was a customer at that Dollar Tree where the victim was employed.

Bekele remains incarcerated with no bond. Bekele is charged with aggravated murder and additional counts, the release says.

The motive for this attack is still unclear.