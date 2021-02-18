No, there isn’t a mountain lion loose in Jackson Township

(Related video, above: the push for an animal protection bill)

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Residents in Jackson Township will be relieved to hear there is not a mountain lion on the loose there.

Police said Wednesday night they received information there was a bobcat or mountain lion in the area of Hills & Dales NW.

According to a release from the department, police contacted the person identified as the owner of the animal. That person told them he has never kept large cats and doesn’t have one that is missing. He told police he doesn’t even live in the Stark County area.

He further told police this is all a hoax; he believes someone hacked into his Facebook account and posted the information.

Jackson Township police said they consider this case closed.

If you have any additional information to make police aware of, please call the department at 330-832-1553.