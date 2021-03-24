No sail order to remain in effect until November despite cruise lines’ push to resume operations

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, the Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered the cruise ship to hold off the California coast Thursday, March 5, to await testing of those aboard, after a passenger on an earlier voyage died and at least one other became infected. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

(WJW) — Despite the push from cruise lines to resume operations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed to FOX News Wednesday that it will not be lifting its conditional sail order early.

The organization initially put the no sail order into effect on March 13, 2020 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The order was expected to remain in place for 30 days.

Since then, the CDC has extended the suspension of sailing for cruise ships several times. The latest extension is slated to last through November 1, 2021.

On Wednesday, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) published a letter calling on the CDC to allow ships to operate again.

The CLIA asked the CDC to allow for the planning of a phased resumption of cruise operations from U.S. ports by the beginning of July. The organization says that timeframe is in line with President Joe Biden’s forecast for when the country will be “closer to normal.”

The organization also cited the successes of European cruise lines who have already resumed operation amid the pandemic.

“Over the past eight months, a highly-controlled resumption of cruising has continued in Europe, Asia, and the South Pacific—with nearly 400,000 passengers sailing to date in more than 10 major cruise markets. These voyages were successfully completed with industry-leading protocols that have effectively mitigated the spread of COVID-19. Additional sailings are planned in the Mediterranean and Caribbean later this spring and summer,” Kelly Craighead, CLIA’s President and CEO, wrote in a press release.

Craighead added that the European cruise lines have seen very few reported COVID-19 cases since reopening.

According to FOX News, the CDC “has no plans to alter the dates of the order.”

Meanwhile, CNBC reports that cruise line stocks have fallen from their highs of the day in response to the CDC’s latest guidance.