CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the 1580 block of Ansel Rd. just before 7 a.m.

Several residents were checked out at the scene.

EMS tells FOX 8 one woman was transported to the hospital.

The fire was contained to one unit.

The fire investigator was called to the scene.