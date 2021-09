(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing.

No one matched all 5 numbers plus the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is now $620 million, with a cash option of $446 million.

The winning numbers Wednesday were 02-07-11-17-32. The Powerball was 11.

The next drawing is Saturday, October 2 at 11 p.m.

FOX8.com will post the winning numbers when they’re drawn.