No Powerball winner; Jackpot climbs

CLEVELAND (WJW) — No one claimed the winning ticket for last night’s Powerball. Now the jackpot is up to more than half-a-billion!

Last night’s winning numbers are: 22, 23, 37, 62, 63 and Powerball 19. The Power Play is 3x.

With no one claiming those numbers the jackpot now stands at $545 million!

Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, at 10:59 p.m. with pools closing at 10:00 p.m.

Winning numbers are available here after the drawings, and the drawings can be viewed on the official Powerball website.

