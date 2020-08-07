No PJs allowed! Illinois school district bans students from wearing pajamas during online learning

**For a story on pandemic pods in the Northeast Ohio area, watch the video above**

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJW) — A school district in Illinois is getting some push-back from parents after banning students from wearing pajamas while they’re taking online classes.

WCIA reports the rule is listed in the district’s handbook.

Some parents and even the district’s school board president aren’t fully on board.

“In truth, the whole pajama thing is really at the bottom of our priority scale when it comes to public education,” Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves told WCIA. “We really want to see kids coming to the table of education whether it’s at the kitchen table with the laptop there or whether it’s the actual brick and mortar school house. Raising the bar for all kids and helping them get there, whether their in their pajamas or tuxedo is really what’s important.”

The district issued the following statement:

“The policy will be addressed on an individual basis through the Restorative/Discipline Options for Classroom Managed Behaviors as outlined in the handbook (see excerpt below). Generally speaking, there are no definitive one-to-one consequences outlined in our handbook for any disciplinary reason. Incidents of misconduct and subsequent consequences are treated on an individual basis.”

Restorative/Discipline Options for Classroom Managed Behaviors

● Conference/Processing with student

● Behavioral contract/student plans

● Restorative Practices (Circles, Skills-based coaching, etc.)

● Restitution or Contribution

● Consequences as stipulated in the approved Classroom Management Plan

● Detention

● Parental contact (all contacts should be documented using the parent communication log on the infosystem)

● Time out

● Verbal reprimand

● Withdrawal of privileges

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: