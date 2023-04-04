(WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine told reporters on Tuesday that “No one can be happy to see an ex-president of the United States indicted.”

The Republican governor made the comments ahead of former President Donald Trump‘s historic court appearance and arraignment. Trump is the first U.S. President to face criminal charges.

“The system will work, this country will survive and we will move on,” said DeWine.

Trump’s legal troubles stem from a $130,000 “hush money” payment to silence porn actress Stormy Daniels about an alleged affair.

Prosecutors claim the payments were illegal because they were connected to his 2016 campaign for president. Trump has repeatedly claimed the indictment is part of a “witch-hunt.”

“I think the only question you have to ask is why has it taken this long,” said DeWine. “This is an event that occurred before he was President of the United States and so you always kind of wonder why did it take so long to get to that point.”

