CLEVELAND (WJW) — At the Tuesday sentencing hearing for the 52-year-old drunk driver who struck Ghadi Cole’s motorcycle from behind and forever changed his life, Cole, a 23-year local firefighter, used a wheelchair to approach the judge.

He told the court he’ll never be able to get back on a fire truck and he may never be able to walk again.

“There’s no more happiness. The things that I enjoyed I can’t enjoy anymore,” Cole told the judge. “The defendant, after this proceeding, will be able to get up and walk out — and I won’t.”

Cole, of Macedonia, was on his motorcycle, stopped at a red light at the intersection of Interstate 271 North and Forbes Road at about 11:30 p.m. on May 12.

That’s when Ali Akram, 52, of North Randall, who admitted he had been drinking at a casino, rammed into Cole from behind, said Assistant County Prosecutor Joe Luchessi. Cole “essentially did not see any of this coming,” he said.

A review of the SUV’s instruments showed Akram didn’t try to brake or steer away, Luchessi said. The SUV was moving nearly 40 mph seconds before the crash, then about 45 mph at the time of impact.

Cole was catapulted over three lanes of traffic and found on the entrance ramp. About 25 feet away rested a “hunk of metal” that was his motorcycle, Luchessi said.

Cole’s fellow Oakwood Village firefighters responded to the crash and found him laying in the road, face-down and bloodied, according to a police report.

“They did not even recognize him at first due to his injuries,” Luchessi said.

Cole suffered a skull fracture, broken bones and became paralyzed, Luchessi said. In the weeks after the crash, Cole fought for his life, unable to move from the chest down and requiring a feeding tube, his mother Claudette Cole said at the time.

Cole was also a captain with the Cleveland Division of Fire.

“The job that I’ve been at for 23 years, serving the city of Cleveland with pride and joy, I can no longer do again,” Cole told the judge. “I’ll never be able to get on a fire truck again. … That pain I can’t really put into comprehensible words.”

Investigators said Akram had a blood-alcohol content of 0.154, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08. Investigators found empty alcohol bottles in the SUV.

Akram’s attorney Gregory Robey said the man never contemplated he could cause “such devastating injuries” and said the man has accepted responsibility and shown “genuine remorse.”

Akram told the judge he didn’t leave the scene after the crash and instead held Cole. Responders asked if he witnessed the crash and he said, “No, I hit him.”

Since then, Akram said he’s lost his factory job as well as his fiancée, been kicked out of his apartment and lost face with children and grandchildren, people who he said he once tried to teach right from wrong.

Akram was indicted in May on third- and fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated vehicular assault, as well as two first-degree misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence.

Court records show Akram earlier this month took a plea deal, pleading guilty to the lesser assault charge and one of the DUI charges, while the other two charges were dropped. The plea deal effectively halved Akram’s maximum possible sentence, Luchessi said.

Judge Joan Synenberg on Tuesday sentenced Akram to 24 months incarceration — the maximum possible sentence for his two charges. She also ordered him to pay Cole’s medical bills in restitution, which were nearly $19,800. His driver’s license will be suspended for 10 years.

“It’s alarming to hear that this is what you do all the time — that you grab your bottle and your beers and go out and drink and drive,” Judge Synenberg said. “How can you contemplate what can happen? Certainly, anything can happen when you get behind a 2-ton vehicle and drive intoxicated.

“This was something that was completely, 100% your doing.”