No Mega Millions winner means jackpot is now $970 million

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot is $970 million dollars.
No one hit all the numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.
The numbers were 10-19-26-28-50 Mega Ball 16 Megaplier 2x.
The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.
The Powerball drawing is Wednesday night at 11 p.m.
That jackpot has hit $730 million.
It’s the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million.
No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Sept. 15.
The last Powerball jackpot winner was a day later, on Sept. 16.