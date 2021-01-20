No Mega Millions winner means jackpot is now $970 million

Editor’s Note: The video above is from before the drawing Tuesday.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot is $970 million dollars.

No one hit all the numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The numbers were 10-19-26-28-50 Mega Ball 16 Megaplier 2x.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

The Powerball drawing is Wednesday night at 11 p.m.

That jackpot has hit $730 million.

It’s the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Sept. 15.

The last Powerball jackpot winner was a day later, on Sept. 16.