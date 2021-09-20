‘No masks allowed’: Parents of at-risk baby asked to leave restaurant for not removing masks

ROWLETT, Texas (WJW) — Two new parents claim they were kicked out of a Texas restaurant after insisting they wear masks to protect their immunocompromised baby.

Natalie Wester Guerrero said in a Facebook post that it happened to she and her husband on Sept. 11 at Hang Time.

She said they went into the bar wearing their masks. She said they were asked to take them off when their IDs were being checked.

“The music was loud, so I assume she just wanted to see our faces for our IDs. She again said something about taking the mask off, because I couldn’t hear her very well, I brushed it off,” she said. “My husband and I met some friends, order our drinks and an appetizer.”

She said about a half an hour later, a waitress sat down next to her and said masks are not allowed in the building, saying: “Our manager sent me over because I’m nicer than he is. And yes, this is political.“

Guerrero went on to say her four-month-old son has cystic fibrosis. When she and her husband are out, they choose to wear masks. When she explained that to the waitress, she said, she told them they could close out their check if it was an issue.

“My husband and I paid and left without a scene,” she said.

CBSDFW reports the owner told them he considers “no masks allowed” part of the business’ dress code. He said he spent his money on the business, “my blood sweat and tears in this business, and I don’t want masks in here,” CBSDFW reports.

Customers are asked at the door to remove their masks.

In her post, Guerrero said: “I wanted to share this information in case anybody who was actually wise enough to be afraid of Covid could avoid this place. Feel free to share. I am so shocked at the level of ignorance in our country, and scared to think how much worse the pandemic will get knowing so many folks think this way.”