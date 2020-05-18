No mask, no service: Cuyahoga County executive order requires face coverings in all county buildings

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for a previous press conference when Armond Budish announced budget cuts for Cuyahoga County.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – County Executive Armond Budish signed an executive order last week requiring all visitors to county buildings to wear a face covering to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The requirement includes all County employees who are under the jurisdiction of the County Executive when in common areas and if there is no barrier at least seven feet high surrounding the employee’s workspace.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said, “The health and safety of our residents and employees is my top priority, and I am going to continue to do everything I can to keep our employees and the public safe.”

Face coverings are exempt for any health reasons or for people who are working in an isolated environment.

Read the full executive order here