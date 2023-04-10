(WJW) — Boos have been raining down on the Washington Generals for more than 70 years. They’ve lost nearly 19,000 times to the Harlem Globetrotters during that time span.

“The Generals have only won one time and that was in 1971,” Mentor native Kayla Gabor said. “So accept the challenge.”

That’s a challenge Mentor High alum Gabor is gladly embracing. The former Lake Erie College standout and current holder of the school’s all-time women’s scoring record, received an invitation to tryout for the Washington Generals last November.

“I was recruited, went to this practice and it went really, really well,” Gabor added. “I was immediately signed.”

After graduating college in 2018, Gabor played two years overseas in Spain and then played for a few months in Mexico. How the Generals found her still remains a mystery.

Kayla Gabor of the Washington Generals. WJW photo

“It could’ve been the league I played in Mexico,” Gabor said. “I’m not sure. But I was reached out to and was like, ‘yeah, I’ll go to the tryout. Why not?’ This could be a very good opportunity to reach more people than I ever thought I’d reach as in inspiring kids and just being exposed to different places. Essentially, I’m traveling the world at the moment.”

Kayla isn’t your typical Generals or Globetrotters player. She’s making history every time she steps foot on the court as the second woman to ever play for the Washington Generals. She hopes girls of all ages who come and watch her play learn a valuable life lesson.

“There’s no limit,” Gabor added. “Females can play with the men as well. Girls can play with the guys as well. You can’t set your goals low. Set them as high as you can because there is no limit in what you can do and I think being out here is proving that.”