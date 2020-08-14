‘No justice, no sleep’: Protestors give Cleveland mayor a wake-up call at home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A small group of peaceful protestors surrounded Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s home Friday morning.

Chanting, “No justice, no sleep. Wake up Mayor Jackson,” the group from Sunrise Movement Cleveland stood in front of the mayor’s house with signs calling to defund the police.

The Sunrise Movement is a national mission of young people to unite to address climate change.

These protestors did not have any signs about climate change but did briefly speak about it.

“The reason why we woke up this early Friday morning is to tell Mayor Jackson to wake up,” Pearl Chen said. “He has been asleep at the wheel for the compounded crises of the pandemic, of overcrowded jail cells, of the planet crisis and we are sick and tired of it.”

“We are so tired that we want him to be tired, too. We want him to not get his beauty rest. We want him to wake up.”

Mayor Jackson did not respond to the protestors. FOX 8 reached out for a statement.

They were outside his home for about 20 minutes before departing.

