LIVE: Citizens gather in downtown Canton to protest George Floyd’s death

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans have gathered in Canton this evening to protest police violence and the death of George Floyd.

Video showed Floyd, a handcuffed black man, pleading for air as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. Floyd died in police custody on Monday.

Public Safety commissioner John Harrington said Friday that state investigators arrested Derek Chauvin, the officer who allegedly knelt on Floyd’s back, on Friday. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Demonstrators gathered Friday night in downtown Canton on the corner of Tuscarawas Street E and Market Avenue N. All were invited to participate.

Protesters were sharing personal testimonies and experiences with racism, holding signs and chanting “No justice, no peace.”

A rally in Floyd’s name is also scheduled to take place in downtown Cleveland on Saturday afternoon.

