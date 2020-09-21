No jail time for Kent State sorority house prowler

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– “I do wish to apologize to the girls of the sorority, if I caused them any fear that was absolutely never my intention.”

A courtroom apology from the man caught prowling, nearly naked, near the campus of Kent State University on several occasions last year.

“I have been receiving some treatment for some issues that I have.”

Steven Franzreb, 44, and his attorney claim mental issues led to his arrest last October and ultimately, plea of guilt to several charges, including menacing by stalking.

“The court is in receipt of Dr. Jones’ report that indicates the diagnoses of my client having obsessive compulsive personality disorder as well as sexual hypermasculinity disorder and the anxiety that comes with OCP.”

Treatment, instead of jail time, was the recommendation brought before the Portage County judge.

Moments later, the judge sentenced Franzreb to more therapy and no jail time.

“I do believe, Mr. Franzreb that you need the pychological help more than you need to be handled in this criminal setting,” Judge Becky Doherty said.

The police investigation started in August 2019 when police said Franzreb showed up twice, completely nude to a sorority house. His actions captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

He also sent photos of himself with disparaging messages written on his chest to sorority members via Instagram.

FOX 8 spoke to students after Franzreb’s arrest last fall.

“I’m glad they finally caught him, you know, it’s been a little too long in my opinion. It was obviously something we all worried about.”

With no prior felony record, Franzreb could have faced a maximum sentence of 18 months behind bars and a $5,000 fine.

The judge said if he completes the required counseling and commits no other violations, his felony could be dismissed.

“The ball is in your court now so you’re gonna have to figure out how to get through this and make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

