No jackpot winners for Powerball or Mega Millions, another chance to win this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The jackpot just keeps getting bigger for Powerball after no one matched all six winning numbers in the drawing on Saturday night.

In case you missed it, they were: 14, 20, 39, 65, 67, and red Powerball 02.

The jackpot has now soared to $730 million, which is the 4th largest in game history and the 6th largest in U.S. lottery history. The next drawing is on Wednesday.

“The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the Sept. 16, 2020 drawing. Since then, there have been 35 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. Wednesday’s drawing will be the 36th draw in the jackpot run – continuing what has been the longest streak without a jackpot winner in Powerball history,” according to a press release.

There was no jackpot winner in the Friday night drawing for the Mega Millions either. The jackpot is now up to a whopping $850 million. You can play again on Tuesday. Good luck!