*Attached video: Powerball jackpot climbs to $835 million after no one beats the odds

CLEVELAND (WJW) – No one was lucky enough to become the jackpot winner, but Ohioans still did well during Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

A total of three Ohioans won $50,000, a life-changing amount for some.

Other large amounts include the $200 prize, of which 27 Ohioans get to take home and $100, which 77 Ohioans will claim, according to Powerball.

Smaller Ohio winners include:

$14 – 1,004

$7 – 2,692

$4 – 29,787

$8 – 11,122

A total of 44,712 people won a Powerball prize in Ohio, according to Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $835 million after no one beat the immense odds Monday night and won the top prize.

The winning numbers were: 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and 4.