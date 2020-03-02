No injuries in Lakewood house fire; fire under investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) - Fire investigators will be looking for a cause of a fire that broke out in a home in Lakewood early Monday.

Firefighters responded to the 15800 block of Park Place around 2:30 a.m.

Flames were shooting through the attic windows when firefighters arrived, according to FOX 8 crews on the scene.

Everyone had made it out of the home by the time firefighters got there.

FOX 8 crews on the scene say all three floors of the home were damaged by the fire.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

No one was hurt.

Streets in the area were closed while firefighters got the flames under control.